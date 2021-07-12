Cold front to bring heavy rainfall & snow to the Western Cape

Stormy weather has become a recurring theme over the past few weeks, and several informal settlements are still waterlogged.

CAPE TOWN - Following weeks of inclement weather, residents in the Western Cape can prepare for another major storm.

Another cold front was forecasted for Monday morning, this time with disruptive snowfall, gale-force winds, heavy downpours and icy temperatures. Waves are expected to reach heights of up to six metres.

The Weather Service has warned heavy rainfall of between 30 and 40 mm can be expected in Cape Town, Stellenbosch, the Waterskloof and Witzenberg.

Rough seas coupled with strong gusts of gale-force winds have been forecasted. Stormy weather has become a recurring theme over the past few weeks, and several informal settlements are still waterlogged.

The risk of flooding remains high in low-lying areas. This time around, mountain tops will also be furnished with a coat of snow.

Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: "Lots of snowfall expected, disruptive snowfall across the highest mountain ranges in the Western Cape, up to 15 cm predicted for those mountain ranges, so this is going to bring lots of very cold weather."

Disaster risk management officials are on standby to deal with any incidents caused by the inclement weather.

