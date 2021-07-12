Celeb chef Lesego Semenya passes away of COVID-19

The 39-year-old was one of the most celebrated black chefs in the country, well known for his excellent culinary skills.

JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning celebrity chef, Lesego Semenya, popularly known as 'Les da chef' has died of COVID-19.

The 39-year-old was one of the most celebrated black chefs in the country, well known for his excellent culinary skills.

The celebrated chef had been featured on cooking shows including SABC 3's Top Chef. He also recently co-hosted Mzansi Magic's Celebrity Mystery Box.

Semenya was also the author of a cookbook titled Dijo, which became a best seller.

His friend and colleague, chef Nti Ramaboa said that she was still in disbelief.

"I'm still in shock. With COVID, just like anyone else, you see the numbers but you never realise how close to home it gets."

702's Clement Manyathela said that Semenya was one of the celebrity chefs that taught him how to cook.

"He didn't mind if I called on a weekend if I was trying to make something and needed advice on how much salt to add and how much of this spice to add, how must I do this. He ended up delivering a book to me that was out of stock and he gifted me with his cookbook."

