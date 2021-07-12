Cele urged to make appearance with plan to restore order amidst riots, looting

Police Minister Bheki Cele is yet to comment following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma and threats to make South Africa ungovernable.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Police has been notably absent in recent days.

Bheki Cele is often the first to visit areas where crimes have taken place but he's yet to make an appearance in KwaZulu-Natal or Gauteng.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is known for talking tough, never missing when beach lovers and party-goers defy COVID-19 regulations. But this weekend he has been MIA, along with embattled Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole.

Cele is yet to comment following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma and threats to make South Africa ungovernable.

Researcher and policy analyst, Ziyanda Stuurman said that the minister needed to reassure the country and share plans to quell the violence.

"For him to come and say we have a plan to get order restored, we have a plan to secure hotspots where looting and violence has happened."

Independent analyst, Ralph Mathekga, said while it was possible that Cele had gone underground because of intricate KwaZulu-Natal politics, this was not the time for leaders in the African National Congress (ANC) to put political considerations ahead of the country’s needs.

"Those who have led, those that have been able to speak to people during a crisis must do so now, including the police minister."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.