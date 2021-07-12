Beer association plans to challenge extended alcohol ban

The Beer Association of South Africa wants to see the data and evidence on which the National Coronavirus Command Council has based its decision to extend the fourth alcohol sales ban.

CAPE TOWN - The Beer Association of South Africa plans to submit an urgent Promotion of Access to Information Act application to the National Coronavirus Command Council.

The liquor sales ban is still in place as the country endures another two weeks of a heightened COVID-19 lockdown.

The Beer Association of South Africa wants to see the data and evidence on which the council has based its decision to extend the fourth alcohol sales ban.

The latest ban has served a devastating blow to the alcohol industry, it said on Monday.

It adds that over 4,500 jobs are at risk and may result in a loss of more than R5 billion in taxes and excise duties.

The association said in all its discussions with government, it had acknowledged the main driver of infections was large gatherings and the failure to observe health safety rules.

But it said despite several requests, government and the council had failed to provide them with the data showing the link between alcohol use and increased hospital admissions.

