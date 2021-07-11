Western Cape set endure another cold front on Monday

The latest winter storm is expected to lash the Cape early in the morning.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Monday.

The latest winter storm is expected to lash the Cape early in the morning, with weather conditions expected to clear by Tuesday afternoon.

Disruptive snowfall, heavy downpours and strong winds and waves reaching up to six metres are forecast.

"The rainfall that is predicted by the South African Weather Service is expected to continue for Monday only. But disruptive snowfall of up to 50cm across the highest mountain ranges in the Western Cape is predicted, so this is expected to bring very cold weather," said Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan.

Heavy rainfall can be expected in the City of Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Theewaterskloof and Witzenberg.

Styan said the icy temperatures posed a risk to vulnerable livestock and crops across large parts of the province.

"It poses a risk to people being outdoors as well as vulnerable livestock.

"The rainfall predicted, especially within the City of Cape Town area, is expected to cause further challenges, particularly for those low-lying areas which are already severely waterlogged due to the rainfall we have seen over the past two weeks."

The province's disaster risk management authorities are on standby to respond to incidents.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.