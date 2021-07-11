Western Cape achieves highest vaccination rate per 1 million residents

Last week, the province reached the highest number of daily inoculations by jabbing 29,600 people in one day.

CAPE TOWN – Ongoing efforts to speed up the Western Cape's vaccine rollout have led to the province achieving the highest vaccine rate per million residents.

Health authorities have been hard at work to accelerate the vaccine campaign by opening up mass inoculation sites.

Following the launch of the vaccine Centre of Hope at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday, the rate of inoculations in the province is expected to climb even further.

Authorities are now dealing with over 26,000 active cases in the province.



The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape's spokesperson for health Wendy Philander said, “The Western Cape is currently leading provinces in vaccinating the highest number of residents per million. This shows the province is commitment to accelerating the vaccination drive and making the most of the available capacity we have.”

In the coming weeks - another mega vaccination site will be opened at the Athlone Sports Stadium.

This site will have five lanes for drive-through vaccinations - while the walk-through facility will comprise 40 stations.

