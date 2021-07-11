WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa: SA to stay on level 4 lockdown for 2 more weeks

The President’s address follow meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet which took place during the course of Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday night that the country would remain on adjusted alert level 4 of lockdown until 25 July as COVID-19 infections were still extremely high.

He said that for the last two weeks the country had consistently recorded an average of 20,000 new cases a day, and more than 4,200 South Africans had lost their lives.

The regulations under adjusted level 4 would, however, be amended to allow for restaurants and eateries to open up, subject to COVID-19 regulations such as mask wearing and social distancing and limits on the number of patrons to 50 people, or 50% of capacity for smaller establishments.

Schools would remain closed until 26 July.

The President’s address follow meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet which took place during the course of the day.

A statement issued by the Presidency said, "As South Africa rolls out its COVID–19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures."

WATCH: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Two weeks ago, Ramaphosa announced a 14-day level 4 lockdown adjustment.

Cases continue to show a rapid increase – especially in Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.

Overnight the Health Department reported that 21,610 new cases had been identified, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the virus reached the country to 2,179,297.

Gauteng remains the epicentre as it accounts for 50% of the new cases, with the Western Cape accounting for 11% of new infections, while Limpopo accounts for 10%.

A further 265 people succumbed to the disease overnight, bringing total fatalities to 64,138.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.