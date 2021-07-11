President Ramaphosa calls 'family meeting' for Sunday 8pm

The President’s address follow meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet which are taking place during the course of the day.

JOHANNESBURG - As widely anticipated, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Synday regarding developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement issued by the Presidency said, "As South Africa rolls out its COVID–19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures."

Two weeks ago, Ramaphosa announced a 14-day level 4 lockdown adjustment and with infections showing no signs of slowing down, there's speculation it could be prolonged.

Cases continue to show a rapid increase – especially in Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.

