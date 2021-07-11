‘Parliament has let South Africans down’ – Themba Maseko

The author of ‘For My Country’, Themba Maseko spoke at a webinar organised by the Kathrada Foundation under the theme ‘The Guptas and State Capture: Counting the Costs’.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) chief executive officer Themba Maseko has said that political parties need to ensure people elected to positions of responsibility serve and have a high standard of ethical integrity.

Maseko was speaking during a webinar titled ‘The Guptas and State Capture: Counting the Costs’ .

It was organised by the Kathrada Foundation.

Maseko is the author of For My Country, which details how he was removed from office after he refused to divert government advertising funds to the Guptas.

In recent times he has been outspoken about how government operates.

On Saturday, he stated that Parliament has let South Africans down, and officials do not take their responsibilities seriously.

“The country needs active citizenship, but part of active citizenship requires that each and every community holds every member of Parliament accountable.”

Maseko has been called to give evidence at the state capture inquiry.

