Lotto Results: Saturday, 10 July 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 10 July 2021 are:
Lotto: 01, 09, 13, 32, 37, 39 B: 24
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 10, 24, 44, 45, 47 B: 11
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 08, 20, 24, 31, 50 B: 35
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
