Joburg protests: Police use stun grenades, rubber bullets to disperse marchers

Authorities the violence began on Saturday night, with the protests blocking roads with burning objects looting shops and vandalising property.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have fired stun grenades and rubber bullets at protesting residents in various areas in Joburg including KwaMaimai, Denver and Jeppestown.

It’s understood the demonstrators are calling for former President Jacob Zuma to be released.

As a result, a large contingent of Saps and metro police members were deployed to affected areas.

It’s also been reported that the protests have reached Alexandra.

Police have been battling to disperse protesters, who had been marching in the streets with knobkerries and homemade weapons.

Several stun grenades and rubber bullets have been fired as police try to deal with the situation.

Videos and images of the violence have been uploaded on various social media platforms under the hashtag: #GautengShutdown, similar to the one used to tag the violent demonstrations that took place in KwaZulu-Natal since Thursday.