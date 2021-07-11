EC police hunt suspects in Qunu shooting that left 2 dead & 3 wounded

No arrests have been after suspects opened fire on five men in Qunu, killing two and leaving three others wounded on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN – Bethelsdorp police are still searching for the gunmen responsible for a shooting in Qunu village.

Suspects opened fire on five men, killing two of them, early on Friday morning.

Cases of murder and attempted murder were being probed.

No arrests have been made at this stage, and the motive remains unknown.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said, “Bethelsdorp detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the suspects allegedly involved in the murder of two males, and the attempted murder of three males. Two males, aged 21 and 32 years old, were found fatally wounded inside a house; while three other males, aged between 22 and 26 years old, were wounded.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.