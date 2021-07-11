CT miracle baby born at 24 weeks adjusting well at home, says Mom

CAPE TOWN – A Cape Town mother has said she feared the worst when she went into labour at 24 weeks, but after 70 days in hospital, her baby boy is finally home.

The arrival of Abdul-Khaaliq Moses was the earliest birth ever at Melomed Gatesville Hospital.

He weighed less than a standard-sized loaf of bread, but now clocks the scales at 1.8 kilograms.

Abdul-Khaaliq Moses was born at 24 weeks weighing just 630 grams. Picture: Melomed Gatesville Hospital

In medical terms, a baby born at 24 weeks is known as a micro-preemie.

However, little Abdul-Khaaliq Moses also has the title of 'rainbow baby', as he was born six months after his mother Nawaal and father Yaseen Moses suffered a miscarriage.

“I went into severe pain. I had mixed emotions; I was very scared because I had never heard of someone giving birth at 24 weeks. Going to hospital and seeing the fear in my gynaecologist’s eyes, I just said I need to put my trust in God.”

Nawaal describes the feeling of finally having her son at home.

“I watch him as he sleeps peacefully. He is breathing, he is healthy, and he is crying. Just to see how happy he is in his new environment because I was scared if he would adjust.”

