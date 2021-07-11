Are stricter lockdown regulations on the cards as COVID-19 infections rise?

Two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaposa announced a 14-day level 4 lockdown adjustment and with infections showing no signs of slowing down, there's speculation it could be prolonged.

CAPE TOWN – While the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) is scheduled to meet on Sunday. it remains unclear whether stricter lockdown regulations will be extended.

As the COVID-19 caseload increased, The President announced an alcohol sales ban and a 9 pm curfew two weeks ago.

That adjustment was for 14 days and now, with infections showing no signs of slowing down, there's speculation it could be prolonged.

By Friday, the nation's active caseload passed 209,000.

Cases continue to show a rapid increase – especially in Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.

Last month, the country moved to tighter restrictions and on Sunday the nation anxiously awaits the outcome of a meeting of the NCCC.

The Bureau for Economic Research believes there will be an extension.

However, the restaurant and alcohol industries have warned this would be a death knell for many operations.

Meanwhile, the mass vaccination campaign has already administered more than 4.2 million doses and the health department aims to reach 250,000 inoculations a day by the end of next week.

