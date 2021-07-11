Alex business owners close shop amid violence linked to calls for Zuma’s release

Locals said a group of angry residents set alight several shops including Pep stores along Ward Street, prompting owners to shut the doors of their businesses.

JOHANNESBURG – Some major businesses and shops have closed in Alexandra following protests in some parts of the township.

It’s understood the unrest is linked to the pro-Zuma protests happening in KwaZulu-Natal.

READ: KZN police on high alert following sporadic acts of violence, looting overnight

Some shop owners have decided to close their businesses, fearing attacks amid a tense situation in Alexandra.

Alex plaza has been completely closed with police deployed to monitor the situation.