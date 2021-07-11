Alex business owners close shop amid violence linked to calls for Zuma’s release
JOHANNESBURG – Some major businesses and shops have closed in Alexandra following protests in some parts of the township.
It’s understood the unrest is linked to the pro-Zuma protests happening in KwaZulu-Natal.
Some shop owners have decided to close their businesses, fearing attacks amid a tense situation in Alexandra.
Locals said a group of angry residents set alight several shops including Pep stores along Ward Street.
Alex plaza has been completely closed with police deployed to monitor the situation.
On the other side, in downtown Joburg, the situation remains volatile with police battling to bring calm.
There have been sporadic incidents of looting, the burning of shops, and forced road closures with some demonstrators carrying placards that read “wenzeni u Zuma “ which means “what Zuma has done”.
Earlier police were forced to use stun grenades to disperse protesters at KwamMai Mai.
