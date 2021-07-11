62 arrested, at least 3 officers wounded as pro-Zuma protests hit parts of SA

In Alexandra, a group of 800 demonstrators reportedly attacked and opened fire at police officers who had received medical attention.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have arrested 62 people in connection with the ongoing violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

It's believed the demonstrations are in connection with former President Jacob Zuma's incarceration earlier this week.

The violent action has led to over 30 trucks being damaged and torched, businesses being looted, and the barricading of major roads.

READ: KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala calls for calm amid fiery Mooiriver protests

The police's Brenda Muridili said, “Sixty-two suspects arrested as police continue to respond to opportunistic criminality emanating from violent protests over the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The Saps in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, working closely with their respective local Metro Police Departments, have heightened visibility and remain on high alert.”

Meanwhile, in Alexandra, a group of 800 demonstrators reportedly attacked and opened fire at police officers who have now received medical attention.



One officer remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“In Alexandra, police arrested 18 suspects - 16 of them for public violence also linked to the shooting of a police officer who was rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention. Two other police officers sustained minor injuries. The other two suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and malicious damage to property,” said Muridili.

Police said they are also investigating the circumstances around the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old male who was certified dead at a local clinic.

Authorities have called for calm and restraint.

At the same time, on Sunday morning, some major businesses and shops had to close following the demonstrations.

ALSO READ: Alex business owners close shop amid violence linked to calls for Zuma's release

Police have warned that criminal charges will be laid against people circulating messages with the intention of inciting violence.

“The possibility of criminal charges being instituted against such persons cannot be ruled out, particularly in the event of injury or death that may come as a result of any operational response by the security forces to these incidents of violence and opportunistic criminality.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.