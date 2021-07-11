SA is in trouble: 21,610 new COVID-19 cases recorded as delta variant dominates

According to the health department, 21,610 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the virus reached the country to 2,179,297.

JOHANNESBURG – As COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise, the last 24-hour reported caseload indicates that South Africa is still in trouble.

According to the health department, 21,610 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the virus reached the country to 2,179,297.

A further 265 people have succumbed to the disease, bringing total fatalities to 64,138.

The delta variant continues to drive the third wave, with rising prevalence in at least four provinces.

Gauteng remains the epicentre as it accounts for 50% of the new cases, with the Western Cape accounting for 11% while Limpopo accounts for 10%.

READ: Gauteng now accounts for more than half of SA's COVID-19 cases

Nearly eight weeks into the mass vaccination campaign, 4.2 million doses have been administered and more than 1.3 million residents are fully vaccinated.

The rate of inoculations is expected to climb, as more vaccine sites open, and more age groups become eligible.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.