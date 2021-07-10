'I'm appealing because we know we have a tight legal case,' says Magashule

The Johannesburg High Court on Friday dismissed Ace Magashule's bid to overturn his suspension from the ANC. Magashule has said he will appeal the judgment.

Magashule said he was elected by conference, so he will continue to engage members even if he isn’t welcome at top six.

He spoke to Eyewitness News about wide-ranging issues including whether he feels like he is being pushed out of the party.

The Johannesburg High Court said Magashule was present when the ANC formulated its step aside policy and the integrity commission heard him before the national executive committee (NEC) decided that he should step aside so his rights were not violated.

He maintains that they were.

“The court says I was given an opportunity to do this, and that's not true. I was never given an opportunity to say anything. That’s why I even consulted the former leaders of the ANC.”

“I have lost the case – I’m not just appealing for the sake of appealing, I am appealing because we factually know that we have a tight legal case.”

He said he is continuing to address public gatherings even though his terms of suspension don’t allow him because those are the people that elected him.

“Until this matter is finalised, I was elected by conference.”

Magashule said he can’t attend meetings of the ANC because the NEC maintains that he is suspended.

He said it is true that the ANC has factions, but he talks to everybody

