Tiniest bundle of joy: Cape Town family celebrates as ‘miracle baby’ goes home

Little Abdul-Khaaliq Moses was born at just 24 weeks on 30 April, weighing a mere 630 grams.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town mother is overwhelmed with joy as she finally has her 'miracle' premature baby at home.

Weighing only 630 grams, little Abdul-Khaaliq Moses, whose name means the servant of the creator, was born on 30 April at Melomed Gatesville Hospital at just 24 weeks.

Abdul-Khaaliq Moses was born at 24 weeks weighing just 630 grams. Picture: Melomed Gatesville Hospital

Hailing from Welcome Estate and happily married for the past five years, parents Nawaal and Yaseen Moses feared the worst as they had suffered a miscarriage back in October.

“I also prepared myself for the worst, but I also believe it’s always in God’s hands. A doctor can tell you whatever, but it’s only God that can make things possible. And clearly today, looking at my baby healthy, as tiny as he is, I’m very grateful for that,” said Nawaal.

Even medical professionals were worried little Abdul-Khaaliq would not make it as he was the hospital’s first child born at 24 weeks.

When Abdul-Khaaliq was born, Dr Shukri Raban, paediatrician and neonatologist at Melomed Hospitals, told the parents that they would have to take it hour by hour as they had no idea if the baby would survive. But hours turned into days and days turned into months.

After almost 70 days, Abdul-Khaaliq was taken off oxygen and monitored before the hospital was ready to discharge him on Friday weighing 1.8 kgs.

Nawaal and Yaseen Moses (centre) with the medical team who looked after Abdul-Khaaliq Moses. Picture: Melomed Gatesville Hospital

Nawaal described the feeling of holding her baby boy for the first time.

“Everything that I felt before that, I just couldn’t think about any pain, any heartache or nervousness. I just enjoyed the moment.”

She’s confident he will continue to grow from strength to strength and has thanked doctors and staff for their hard work, love and support.

