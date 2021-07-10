Restaurant association demands proof of scientific reasons for lockdown closures

Rasa says restaurants in the country have been hit hard during the two-week adjusted level 4 lockdown, putting 70% of employees on unpaid layoffs.

JOHANNESBURG – With lockdown level 4 regulations set to expire on Monday, the Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) has said the government cannot continue to isolate and prejudice their industry.

Rasa says restaurants in the country have been hit hard during the two-week adjusted level 4 lockdown, putting 70% of employees on unpaid layoffs.



Their call comes on the backdrop of Saturday’s national coronavirus command council meeting today to discuss the regulations.

READ: Restaurant association lobbies govt for a 'roadhouse' operation

Rasa chief executive officer Wendy Alberts said they want proof from the command council that restaurants are a high risk for the transmission of COVID-19.

“We have submitted to the NCC, we would like our restaurants to be opened. We want the presentation of that scientific evidence. They cannot continue to prejudice and isolate our businesses like this, and if it is an alcohol issue let’s have a separate discussion on alcohol. But with takeaways and the financial margins that we are getting out of takeaway is crippling for our business.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.