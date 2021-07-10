Ramaphosa lauds late CoJ Mayor Makhubo for his role in the fight against COVID

Geoff Makhubo passed away on Friday, almost a week after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 complications.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo for his contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makhubo passed away on Friday, almost a week after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 complications.

He tested positive for the virus late last month.

READ: Ramaphosa: Geoff Makhubo's death a loss for Joburg and Gauteng

President Ramaphosa said after Makhubo tested positive last month, he regularly posted public health messages urging people to take responsibility for their own safety and that of others.

He said Makhubo's passing was a stark reminder of the threat posed by COVID-19, which has left everyone extremely vulnerable.

ALSO READ: Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo passes away due to COVID-19

Ramaphosa also paid tribute to the late mayor as an experienced public servant in the City of Johannesburg.

His spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: “Losing councillor Makhubo at such a difficult time for the City of Johannesburg and the country is a blow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the mayor’s colleagues.”

Makhubo's family has requested privacy and space to allow them to process his passing.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.