Public sector unions warn of strike after wage offer fails to meet expectations

The unions said they were in consultation with members to prepare for a possible strike that could cripple the economy and services including the health sector.

JOHANNESBURG – Some of the major public sector unions have warned that they will now declare a dispute with government over the latest developments in the wage negotiations.

This comes after the employer tabled a revised and final offer which the unions have rejected.

The current offer includes a 1.5% pay progression.

Among the unions that are at loggerheads with the government are police union Popcru and health workers union Nehawu.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said, “As Popcru we reject this offer on the basis that it does not increase salary notches of public servants. Sector council agreements of pay progression has always ensured that qualifying public servants receive their pay progression. We are left with no option but to follow PSCBC conflict resolution procedures.”

