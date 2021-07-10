Over 22k new COVID cases recorded as SA awaits govt address on level 4 lockdown

Sunday marks two weeks since the last address on the lockdown measures meant to curb the spread of the virus, and the President is expected to address the nation again soon.

JOHANNESBURG – With the COVID-19 infection rate continuing to climb, South Africans are eagerly awaiting an indication from government this weekend about whether the level 4 lockdown regulations will be strengthened.

South Africa has recorded 22,443 new COVID-19 cases within the latest 24-hour monitoring period.

A further 374 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 63,873.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced level 4 regulations almost two weeks, saying they would be re-assessed in 14 days.

Sunday marks two weeks since the last address on the lockdown measures meant to curb the spread of the virus, and the President is expected to address the nation again soon.

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) will also meet on Sunday to assess developments in fighting the pandemic.

The council meeting will be followed by meetings of the president's coordinating council and cabinet.

Gauteng has seen a rapid increase in infections with the Western Cape also seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases as the third wave escalates.

The restaurant, hotel, and liquor industries have been calling for relief, along with those needing social grants, and the pressure is on the government to provide assistance.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.