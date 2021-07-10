Minister Mthethwa congratulates Montjane on historical Wimbledon moment

Kgothatso Montjane made history by becoming South Africa's first black woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final.

JOHANNESBURG – Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture-Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated South Africa's wheelchair ace Kgothatso Montjane after she made history by becoming South Africa's first black woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final.

Montjane has advanced to the finals of the women's singles and doubles at Wimbledon.

She took down Japan’s Momoko Ohtani in the semi-final round at Wimbledon, beating her opponent 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 to reach her first Wimbledon singles final.

The minister said Montjane has made the nation proud.

“I - want you to know that all of us, as South Africa, we are proud of you and extremely excited that you made it to the finals.”

