Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 9 July 2021

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 9 July 2021:

PowerBall: 03, 12, 29, 31, 38 PB: 15

PowerBall Plus: 05, 14, 25, 26, 44 PB: 08

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

