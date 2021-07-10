Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 9 July 2021
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 9 July 2021:
PowerBall: 03, 12, 29, 31, 38 PB: 15
PowerBall Plus: 05, 14, 25, 26, 44 PB: 08
