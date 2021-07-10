KZNShutdown: Premier Sihle Zikalala calls for calm amid fiery protests

It’s believed that those behind the demonstrations are against the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.

DURBAN – Government authorities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have called for calm and maximum restraint following sporadic protests in various parts of the province on Friday.

Zuma was sentenced to a 15-month jail term after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of being in contempt.

On Wednesday, he was admitted to the Estcourt Correctional Service centre after he shunned an apex court judgement that directed him to appear and testify at the State Capture Commission.

Police KZN had their hands full as there were various attempts to block roads and cause disruption.

Major roads including the N2 and N3 were targeted.

The M7 which is a cargo transit route to the port of Durban was also affected.