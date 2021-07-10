KZN police will continue to monitor pro-Zuma protests

There have been incidents of violence in some parts of the province, with supporters of former President Jacob Zuma calling for his release.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday they would remain in areas affected by pro-Zuma protests.

Zuma is at the Estcourt Correctional Centre serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of the Constitutional Court.

The protests in KwaZulu-Natal began on Thursday hours after Zuma was incarcerated.

Residents blocked main highways, including the N2 and the N3 and 29 trucks were set alight.

Gun shots were also heard and more officers were deployed to monitor the situation.

“At this stage the N3 at Mooiriver remains closed as police and local authorities have joined efforts to remove the torched trucks, debris and burning tyres that were used to barricade several roads,” said police spokesperson Jay Naicker.

At the last count 29 people had been arrested.

There are fears the violence could spread to other areas.

'CONDEMNATION'

The ANC in Kwa-Zulu Natal has joined the president’s condemnation of violence in the province.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the provincial ANC both warned that action would be taken against those involved in committing acts of violence and causing damage to the economy.

The president warned that criminal elements would face the full might of the law.

The South African Human Rights Commission also condemned the violence.

The commission said it understood the demonstrations were linked to the former president’s jail sentence and re-iterated its support for the Constitutional Court’s decision to sentence Zuma to 15 months behind bars for being in contempt.

