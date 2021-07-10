KZN police make several arrests during destructive Mooiriver protests
The N2, N3, and the M7 in the province were blocked off by angry protesters on Friday, with a video surfacing online of fires on the N3 in Mooiriver showing some vehicles on fire.
JOHANNESBURG – Police in KwaZulu-Natal say about 27 people have so far been arrested across the province for acts of lawlessness following sporadic protests in various parts.
It's believed that those behind the demonstrations are against the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.
Zuma was sentenced to a 15-month jail term after the constitutional court found him guilty of being in contempt.
The police’s Jay Naicker said, “There, on the day, we arrested seven people for the looting and other criminality that took place in Mooiriver. Our detectives are currently busy with an investigation to try trace and arrest other perpetrators in that area.”
