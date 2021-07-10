Geoff Makhubo: City pleads with mourners to avoid visiting family home

Under current COVID-19 regulations public gatherings, including gatherings for funerals, are prohibited.

JOHANNESBURG – As Johannesburg mourns the loss of its mayor, officials have asked people to avoid going to Geoff Makhubo’s family home to pay their last respects.

This is because of the current COVID-19 regulations, under the adjusted level 4 lockdown, which does not allow for public gatherings – including gatherings for funerals.

The City of Johannesburg mayor passed away from COVID-19-related complications on Friday after he had been in hospital for several days.

Makhubo tested positive for the virus late last month.

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners, including President Cyril Ramaphosa who described the mayor’s death as a loss to the City of Johannesburg and the province at large.

READ: Ramaphosa lauds late CoJ mayor for his role in the fight against COVID

The City’s Mlimandlela Ndamase said an online platform has been created for people to send messages.

The City has appealed to all well-wishers, comrades, friends, and colleagues of the late Executive Mayor to desist from visiting and converging at the family home to pass their condolences. This a painful yet necessary precaution to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 regulations and to mitigate against any avoidable new infections that may take place. The City has created online platforms, where people can share their messages of condolences.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.