Gauteng now accounts for more than half of SA's new COVID-19 cases

The Delta variant continues to drive a third wave - with rising prevalence in at least four provinces.

CAPE TOWN - The COVID-19 infection rate is not slowing down, with more than 22,400 new cases taking South Africa’s active caseload to over 209,000.

More than 63,000 people have succumbed to the virus.

Gauteng remains the epicentre, with 52% of the country's new infections. In the most recent reporting cycle, Gauteng reported 11,680 new cases, taking the province’s total recorded cases to 752,854.

As a result of the highly transmissible Delta variant, infections have also shown acceleration in the Western Cape (3,215 new cases), Limpopo (1,651 new cases), Mpumalanga (1,225 new cases) and KwaZulu-Natal (1,694 new cases).

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 76,163 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 22, 443 new cases, which represents a 29.5% positivity rate. A further 374 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63,873 to date. Read more: https://t.co/GS5M8WiwBy pic.twitter.com/gLzbEs6q5C — NICD (@nicd_sa) July 9, 2021

Nearly eight weeks into the mass vaccination campaign, 4.2 million doses have been administered.

At present more than 1.3 million residents are fully vaccinated.

The rate of inoculations is expected to climb, with more vaccine sites opening and more age groups becoming eligible.

The Health Department aims to administer 250,000 vaccinations a day by the end of next week.

From 15 July those between the ages of 35 and 49 will be also able to register for vaccination, with the rollout scheduled for next month.

'TIGHTER LOCKDOWN?'

South Africans are awaiting an indication from government this weekend about whether the level 4 lockdown regulations will be strengthened.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced level 4 regulations almost two weeks, saying they would be re-assessed in 14 days.

Sunday marks two weeks since the last address on the lockdown measures meant to curb the spread of the virus, and the President is expected to address the nation again soon.

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) will also meet on Sunday to assess developments in fighting the pandemic.

The council meeting will be followed by meetings of the president's coordinating council and Cabinet.

