Cops, traffic chief among suspects arrested in R200 mn coke bust
Four suspects, including two police officers, a Gauteng chief traffic officer, and one civilian were arrested following the incident on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – A complaint regarding a suspected hijacked cargo truck led to the discovery of cocaine worth an estimated R200 million.
Four suspects, including two police officers, a Gauteng chief traffic officer, and one civilian were arrested following the incident on Friday.
It's understood authorities responded to a complaint of a truck that was allegedly hijacked at Aeroton Business Park.
Upon their arrival, they found a bakkie containing 23 bags of cocaine.
The Police's Brenda Muridili said, “Upon interviewing the driver of the bakkie, it was discovered that he is a police warrant officer attached to the Zonkizizwe police station, and that the bakkie is a state vehicle. He was placed under arrest on the scene, together with his three accomplices. Police seized 552 bags of cocaine, four vehicles – a grey BMW including three state vehicles – as well as R60,000 in cash.”
Four (4) suspects arrested with a consignment of pure cocaine estimated at R200 million..MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) July 9, 2021
Amongst the arrested is an SAPS Warrant Officer, Gauteng Traffic Senior Officer and a National Intelligence Unit Officer.. pic.twitter.com/RDDVkC2cmL
It's believed the truck which had been travelling from Durban was followed by the suspects to Aeroton Warehouse where the consignment was removed from the vehicle and loaded into the bakkie.
“On-duty officers intercepted the suspects’ vehicle as they were about to flee the scene. The suspects, aged between 35 and 42 will be appearing in the Booysens Magistrate Court facing charges that include robbery, dealing in drugs, and defeating the ends of justice, on Monday 12 July.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.