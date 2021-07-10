Cops, traffic chief among suspects arrested in R200 mn coke bust

Four suspects, including two police officers, a Gauteng chief traffic officer, and one civilian were arrested following the incident on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – A complaint regarding a suspected hijacked cargo truck led to the discovery of cocaine worth an estimated R200 million.

It's understood authorities responded to a complaint of a truck that was allegedly hijacked at Aeroton Business Park.

Upon their arrival, they found a bakkie containing 23 bags of cocaine.

The Police's Brenda Muridili said, “Upon interviewing the driver of the bakkie, it was discovered that he is a police warrant officer attached to the Zonkizizwe police station, and that the bakkie is a state vehicle. He was placed under arrest on the scene, together with his three accomplices. Police seized 552 bags of cocaine, four vehicles – a grey BMW including three state vehicles – as well as R60,000 in cash.”