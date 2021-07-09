Zuma supporters intensify protests in streets of KZN, causing traffic delays

The protestors, who had been staging demonstrations since Wednesday, were opposing Zuma’s incarceration after he was found guilty of being in contempt of court.

DURBAN - Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma have intensified their protests in KwaZulu-Natal and blocked major roads, causing traffic congestion and delays.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that they have arrested at least 13 people so far on Friday.

The protestors, who had been staging demonstrations since Wednesday, were opposing Zuma’s incarceration after he was found guilty of being in contempt of court.

The former president was sentenced after he disregarded a Constitutional Court ruling that instructed him to appear and testify before the state capture commission.

His supporters claimed, like him, that courts were being used to fight political battles.

Pro-Zuma protests here in KwaZulu-Natal have been reported from as far north as uMtubatuba down to south coast communities like uMgababa.

The police said that some of the protestors hijacked trucks and forced drivers to block the roads before fleeing with truck keys.

Cele said that tough action was needed against this type of criminality: “Maybe it’s important that the DPCI, Hawks are invited so that we work together with the NPA. We want to make it from our side a very serious crime and if needs be, that those people go to prison for a very long time.”

At the same time, Zuma’s supporters have launched a social media campaign, calling for his release from the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

On Thursday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that Zuma would be eligible for parole after the first quarter of his 15-month jail term.

