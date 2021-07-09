WC vaccinates over 42,000 education staff members

This equates to 76% of the 55,000 target.

CAPE TOWN - Just over 42,000 school staff members have been vaccinated in the Western Cape.

This equates to 76% of the 55,000 target.

While the official end date for the rollout was on Thursday, the Department of Basic Education has agreed that provinces can complete the process by Wednesday.

Education MEC Spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said: “Over 4,000 staff members in our province were scheduled for Friday and another procedure for vaccination scheduled for Monday and Wednesday.”

