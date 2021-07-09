WC taxi associations agree to an immediate ceasefire after 8 people killed

MEC Daylin Mitchell said government officials met with Santaco, CATA and CODETA on Thursday to address the recent violence within the taxi industry.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape taxi associations have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of operations.

That follows multiple taxi related shootings this week that claimed eight lives and left four more people wounded.

The Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell met with taxi associations on Thursday.

He said CATA and CODETA had agreed to resume operations on Friday, and the pledge for peace would be signed by the two associations.

“Both CATA and CODETA have agree to an immediate ceasefire and stopping all forms of violence and destabilisation, Mitchell said.

He said government tabled administrative and regulatory sanctions that would be in effect until peace and stability had been assured by the taxi associations.

“The special regulatory programme process, facilitated by the City of Cape Town, will be placed on hold until sustained peace is achieved,” he said.

