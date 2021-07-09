WATCH LIVE: PMB High Court's judgment on Zuma's stay of arrest bid

The country's apex court ruled last week that the former president was in contempt when he disregarded a directive that he must appear and testify at the state capture commission and sentenced him to 15 months in jail.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court is delivering judgment on former President Jacob Zuma's application to stay his prison sentence pending the outcome of his rescission application in the Constitutional Court.

The country's apex court is expected to hear that application on Monday. It ruled last week that the former president was in contempt when he disregarded a directive that he must appear and testify at the state capture commission and sentenced him to 15 months in jail.

