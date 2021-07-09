WATCH LIVE: Court hands down ruling in Magashule vs ANC matter

Shortly after his own suspension was announced, Magashule wrote a letter to Ramaphosa saying he should step aside after his CR17 campaign was reported to law enforcement agencies.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg is currently handing down its judgement on whether suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule was right to try and suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Constitutional Court has already agreed with the High Court in Pretoria that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made grave errors in fact and law when she somehow found that President Ramaphosa misled Parliament - both wilfully and inadvertently.

It also said some of the errors could not have been made innocently.

Despite this, was Magashule right to suspend Ramaphosa based on the CR17 campaign allegations?

And if he was, could he make that decision on his own without consulting the national executive committee like when it was consulted on his suspension?

Or did he no longer have the power to make any decisions and take any actions at all on behalf of the ANC?

These are the questions that the High Court in Johannesburg is answering on Friday morning.

