'The struggle continues': Carl Niehaus released on R3,000 fine

He was arrested outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal where former President Jacob Zuma is serving a 15-month sentence.

JOHANNESBURG - The police said the arrest of MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus would serve as a warning to others seeking to organise mass gatherings.

Niehaus has been released with a fine of R3,000 and faces appearing in court after being arrested for contravening lockdown regulations.

In a tweet on Thursday night, he thanked his comrades for their support, saying "the struggle continues".

*ALUTA CONTINUA- THE STRUGGLE CONTINUES!*



I have been released (around 8pm) from Escourt Police station. I have been charged, and must appear in court on the 8th of August 2021.

My utmost gratitude to all my comrades for your support. From the bottom of his heart, thank you!. Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) July 8, 2021

However, this follows a number of recent gatherings in support of Zuma where no arrests were made.

The police have identified the person arrested as a 61-year-old man who had convened a gathering of around a hundred people in clear violation of the law.

Niehaus was arrested during an interview with the SABC.

The action by the police comes after a large crowd gathered outside Zuma's homestead in Nkandla last Sunday and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) held a protest in Pretoria two weeks ago with a turn out of thousands.

