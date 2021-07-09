Go

'The struggle continues': Carl Niehaus released on R3,000 fine

He was arrested outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal where former President Jacob Zuma is serving a 15-month sentence.

Suspended MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on 8 July 2021, shortly before he was arrested. Picture: YouTube screengrab/SABC.
JOHANNESBURG - The police said the arrest of MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus would serve as a warning to others seeking to organise mass gatherings.

Niehaus has been released with a fine of R3,000 and faces appearing in court after being arrested for contravening lockdown regulations.

In a tweet on Thursday night, he thanked his comrades for their support, saying "the struggle continues".

However, this follows a number of recent gatherings in support of Zuma where no arrests were made.

The police have identified the person arrested as a 61-year-old man who had convened a gathering of around a hundred people in clear violation of the law.

Niehaus was arrested during an interview with the SABC.

The action by the police comes after a large crowd gathered outside Zuma's homestead in Nkandla last Sunday and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) held a protest in Pretoria two weeks ago with a turn out of thousands.

