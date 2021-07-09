SAPS Deputy Commissioner Sindile Mfazi passes away after contracting COVID

Sindile Mfazi's passing was announced by National Commissioner Khehla Sitole on Friday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi, has passed away on Friday due to COVID-19 related complications.

Mfazi's passing was announced by National Commissioner Khehla Sitole on Friday afternoon through a statement.

Mfazi (59) served in the SAPS for 39 years during which he held various executive roles, including Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Corporate Services in the Western Cape from 2003 to 2008, Provincial Head of Crime Intelligence in the Eastern Cape from 2008 to 2018.

In 2018, Mfazi moved to the national head office in Pretoria following his appointment by Sitole to the position of Deputy National Commissioner of Management Advisory Services.

From March 2020 up until his passing, he held the position of Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection.

"The SAPS has lost one of its reliable, dedicated and greatly respected leaders in the organisation. Lieutenant General Mfazi led by example and served this country with distinction until his death. On behalf of the SAPS family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," said Sitole.

Memorial and funeral details will be announced soon, the statement said.

