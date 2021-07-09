Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane our first black woman in Wimbledon singles finals

The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card for the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in London in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG- South Africa's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane is through to the Wimbledon singles final.

She is South Africa's first black woman to compete in a Wimbledon singles final.

The 35-year-old took down Japan’s Momoko Ohtani in the semi-final round at Wimbledon, beating her opponent 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 to reach her first Wimbledon singles final. KG will face top seed and world number one, Netherlands' Diede de Groot, in Saturday's final.

KG will be in action again this afternoon in the doubles semis with Lucy Shuler.

The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card for the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in London, United Kingdom, in 2018.

On Thursday, the tennis player went through to the Wimbledon semi-final for the third time in her career.

She's ranked 5th globally and number one in Africa and is currently up for another Momentum gsport award in the Athlete with Disability category.

Montjane competed at her first Paralympics in Beijing (2008), then London and Rio de Janeiro. In 2018, she became the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete in the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same calendar year.

Montjane was born with a congenital birth defect and went through a single amputation below the knee when she was just 12 years old.