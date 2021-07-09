Ramaphosa: Geoff Makhubo's death a loss for Joburg and Gauteng

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo passed away on Friday morning, almost a week after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 complications.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo's death as a loss to the City of Johannesburg and the province at large.

He said that his passing was a stark reminder of the threat posed by COVID-19, which had left everyone extremely vulnerable.

The president has lauded Makhubo for his contribution to the national effort to fight the pandemic.

Ramaphosa said that since Makhubo tested positive last month, he regularly posted public health messages urging people to take responsibility for their own safety and that of others.

