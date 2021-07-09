Phaahla hopes 35-49 age group provides impetus to COVID-19 vaccine drive

The Health Department on Friday announced that registration would open for this age group on 15 July. Vaccinations will start in August.

CAPE TOWN - Government is now preparing to vaccinate South Africans between the ages of 35-49.

The Health Department on Friday announced that registration would open for this cohort on 15 July.

Vaccinations will start in August.

Government has made an early move to open registration for those as young as 35.

There are 11 million citizens between the ages of 35 and 49.

The Health Department's Dr Nicholas Crisp: "We did note that when we brought the 50-plus population in, people did not understand the difference between registration and vaccination and started to arrive in large numbers. We prefer to give a chance to the older population to be vaccinated first."

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla has urged people to register.

"We believe that the opening of the 35-plus will provide a lot more impetus and we hope indeed that this younger population will also be bringing their parents, their uncles and so on, the over-50s and over-60s."

