People aged between 35 & 49 can register for COVID jabs from 15 July

Acting Health Minister Mamaloko Kubayi made the announcement during a virtual briefing on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - People between the ages of 35 and 49 will be allowed to register for their COVID-19 jab from the mid-July.

“On the 15th of July 2021, registration for persons of the age 35 to 49 will open, and we'll start vaccination from 1 August 2021,” she said.

In another major step forward for the country's slow rollout, she's confirmed vaccinations will be given over weekends as well.

“We'll be starting our work to ensure the availability of human capital to vaccinate over weekends as well, and we believe this will increase the capacity and will increase the work that needs to be done in vaccinating. Our target for this is the first of August 2021,” she added.

Government has come under fire over the often inconsistent rollout with only 4 million jabs given since the programme started earlier this year.

South Africa is still under bombardment from the third wave of COVID-19, with 460 more deaths and almost 23,000 infections.

The Health Department said over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 22 910 COVID tests came back positive and our death toll continued its grim climb. It now stands at 63 499.

