Mudslide, uprooted trees and flooding: Cold front batters WC

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management said assessments were under way in Khayelitsha following reports of flooding.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town crews are continuing their mopping up operations following the latest in a series of storms to hit the Western Cape.

Strong winds and heavy rain continued into Thursday night. The cold front is the third one to hit the province in less than two weeks.

The City's Disaster Risk Management Charlotte Powell said assessments were under way in Khayelitsha following reports of flooding.

She said they had also received reports of a mudslide on private property in the Devil's Peak area.

“We have also received reports of trees being uprooted in Claremont and Plumstead,”she said.

Traffic officials were deployed to Hospital Bend on Thursday afternoon, where mud and debris flowed onto the roadway from the mountain.

With two cold fronts just last week, thousands of residents in several communities, including Khayelitsha, Masiphumele, Strand and Houtbay have been affected by the inclement weather conditions.

Heavy rains have also resulted in some dams filling up fast; the Clanwilliam Dam, the second largest in the province, increased from 23% to 74% in just one week.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.