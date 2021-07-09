Majority of public sector unions reject govt's latest wage offer

Leaders of the unions which have rejected the offer at Friday's Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council meeting will now decide on the way forward.

JOHANNESBURG - The majority of the public sector unions involved in negotiations at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) have rejected the government's offer of 1.5% notch increases and up to R1,695 in allowances per month.

Eyewitness News understands that only Sadtu, Naptosa and Hospersa agreed to the terms.

The Public Servants Association and SA Police Union, among others, had already declared a dispute after the negotiations collapsed in May.