Magashule to appeal High Court judgment on his ANC suspension, says Niehaus

Carl Niehaus said that Ace Magashule was not done with the courts and maintained that he was still the ANC secretary-general.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said that suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule would appeal the judgment of the Johannesburg High Court.



Niehaus, a staunch ally of former President Jacob Zuma and Magashule said that the failure of the pair’s applications showed that the judiciary was part of factional politics.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed Zuma’s application for his arrest to be stayed and the Johannesburg High Court dismissed Magashule’s application to overturn his suspension.

"Only indicates to us that we now have a judiciary that have become part of factional politics, have become part of serving certain factions in the African National Congress and overall in the country."

Niehaus said that Magashule was not done with the courts and maintained that he was still the secretary-general.

"I have just spoken to the secretary-general of the ANC, comrade Ace Magashule - he has confirmed to me that he is going to appeal this judgment."

He said that Magashule’s appeal would demand that the ANC’s step aside resolution should be applied to all members accused of corruption, not only those who had been charged and that would include President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The allegations of vote-buying are not going away. They are also not being dealt with because those bank accounts remain sealed and these issues have to be addressed and certainly within the context of the original resolution. In that context, someone like President Cyril Ramaphosa should also step aside."

The Constitutional Court has already agreed with the High Court in Pretoria that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made grave errors in fact and law when she somehow found that President Ramaphosa misled Parliament both willfully and inadvertently.



