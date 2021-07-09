Magashule likens court loss to that of activists challenging apartheid laws

Suspended African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule said he was ready to fight his suspension all the way to the Constitutional Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has likened his loss in court to those of political activists challenging the repressive laws of the apartheid regime.

Magashule said that he was ready to fight his suspension all the way to the Constitutional Court.

He lost his bid to return to Luthuli House in the High Court on Friday.

The court ruled that Magashule could not claim that the party's step aside rule that forces criminally charged members to voluntarily step aside or be suspended was unconstitutional.

He has told Eyewitness News that he believed that he had a watertight case: “I was saying to my lawyer Dali Mpofu that just like George Bezos and Arthur Chaskalson, they lost a lot of cases during apartheid and were the best lawyers. It did not mean when they lost a case, they had lost. That is why we are appealing because we still believe that another court will arrive at a different decision.”

