Louisiana teen the first African-American winner of US spelling bee

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, a town near New Orleans, was crowned the champion of the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday evening.

WASHINGTON - A teenager from Louisiana has become the first African-American winner of the national spelling contest, correctly spelling the word "murraya" - a kind of tropical tree - for the victory.

Avant-garde, who earned a cash prize of $50,000 for winning the annual competition, said she hoped her victory would inspire other young African-Americans.

"I'm hoping that in a few years I'll see a whole lot more African American females and males too doing well in the Scripps Spelling Bee because it's kind of sad how there's like a great lack of those people," she said on ABC's Good Morning America.