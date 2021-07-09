Less than 2% of Africans vaccinated, more doses to arrive soon - WHO Africa

The World Health Organization Africa said the 50 million vaccine doses administered on the continent account for just 1.6% of doses administered globally.

CAPE TOWN – Fewer than 2% of Africans living on the continent have been fully vaccinated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa briefed the media on Thursday on progress in fighting the pandemic on the continent.

It said the 50 million vaccine doses administered on the continent so far, account for just 1.6% of doses administered globally.

But they were hoping the situation would turn around in the coming weeks, as vaccine supplies to the continent are set to significantly increase.

WHO Africa Regional Director Dr Matshidiso Moeti said France had also entered into a collaboration with Kenya to deliver more than 180,000 doses.

“In the last two weeks more than 1.6 billion doses have been delivered to Africa through the Covax facility, and donations from Norway and Sweden are currently being finalised.”

And there's also a consignment expected soon from the United States.

“We expect more than 20 million doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to arrive from the United States soon through Covax, in coalition with the African Union.”

WATCH: 16 million Africans, less than 2% of the continent, fully vaccinated

South Africa accounts for about 25% of the shots administered on the continent, with just over four million doses given so far.

The country is currently in the midst of a third wave, which is driven by the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

In the last 24-hour reporting cycle, 460 more people died after contracting the virus while almost 23,000 tests came back positive.

