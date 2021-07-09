Lamola: PMB court, ConCourt decisions will determine length of Zuma prison stay

Zuma wants the High Court to suspend his sentence until the Constitutional Court hears and decides his application to rescind his 15-month sentence.

JOHANNESBURG – Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday said the decisions of the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday, and the outcome of the Constitutional Court hearing scheduled for Monday would now determine how long former President Jacob Zuma would stay behind bars.

Lamola said the department had to wait until the Pietermaritzburg High Court delivered its ruling.

The minister said the former president may have to watch the outcome of his application in Pietermaritzburg and his application at the Constitutional Court via video link.

“In line with adjusted level 4, we have remand facilities via video link, but officials will assess and decide.”

The Pietermaritzburg High Court is expected to deliver its ruling on Friday. And Lamola said his department will decide what happens when it does.

“We will cross the bridge when we get there but it will direct us on what to do.”

He said Zuma was not getting any special treatment and he would be eligible for parole in about four months.

But he can apply for medical parole at any time.

