Kubayi: Despite 4m South Africans getting jab, more needs to be done

CAPE TOWN - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that while over four million people had been vaccinated, a lot still had to be done.

This comes as government prepares to open vaccination registration to 35- to 49-year-olds from 15 July, with rollout planned from August.

Kubayi said that the number of vaccinations per day passed 191,000 on Thursday.

"We're expecting to pass 250,000 vaccinations by the end of next week. The inter-ministerial committee on vaccines together with the president still expects us to achieve more and they have raised their concerns with us yesterday, giving us feedback on what needs to be done. This means that there is a lot of work that this team needs to do."

She said that they would now pay attention to vaccination per district and make the necessary interventions by working with provinces.

"Working together with provinces to ensure that in each and every district in each and every municipality there is access to vaccines and every South African has access to them so that we continue to promote equitable access to the vaccine across the country."

